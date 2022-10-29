Phillies fan principal outnumbered by his Astros fan students at Pasadena ISD middle school

PASADENA, Texas — October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and one middle school principal is trying his best to prevent his students from bullying him … over his favorite baseball team!

Dan Eble is a huge Phillies fan but as you heard his Keller Middle School students are all rooting for the Houston Astros to win the World Series. Eble says the competition between him, and his students is all in good fun.

“The kids have been instructed when they see me to chant “let’s go Astros” so generally it’s not too big of a deal. They’ll kind of come through the hallways and say it but in the cafeteria is usually when it balloons up and gets loud so, it’s awesome the Phillies are facing the Astros in the World Series, it’s made lunch duty more fun because I’ll go in and 200 kids are chanting “let’s go Astros”.” Said Eble.

no matter if you are cheering for the Astros or even the Phillies you can catch game 1 of the 2022 World Series starting Friday, October 28.