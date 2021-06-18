Pet therapy is returning to Baylor Scott & White this summer

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Baylor, Scott & White hospital in College Station is relaunching a popular program all in the hope of putting a smile on a patient's face.

Through a partnership with Aggieland Pets with a Purpose, pet therapy is returning to Baylor Scott & White. Pet Therapy provides emotional support for patients in the hospital by providing them visits from support dogs in the hopes of lifting their spirits while receiving treatment. One of the first dogs to visit patients was Tempe, a dog the organization rescued from right here in the Brazos Valley.

"The purpose of our dogs is to brighten people's day and help situations that are stressful or challenging easier, if they love pets, that unconditional love, the pets don't judge people and all of our pets have been trained and evaluated." shared Kit Darling, Aggieland Pets with a Purpose.

In addition to the partnership with Aggieland Pets with a Purpose, Baylor Scott & White will also be relaunching a number of their adult volunteer programs that needed to be canceled as a result of the pandemic.

"It provides the opportunity for adult volunteers to be involved in the community to be able to give back to the community and also to be able to meet new people, make connections, and also know that you are valued for the time that you're providing here at Baylor Scott & White." shared Kendall Parker, guest services at Baylor Scott & White Hospital.

The first of the volunteer programs resuming this summer will be volunteer work in the hospital gift shop, oncology boutique, and assisting with pet therapy. Those interested in volunteering can go online to BSW-Health dot com slash C S Volunteer to apply and get more information.

