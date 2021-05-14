Pearl Harbor Veteran asking for birthday cards as he turns 97-years-old

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — There's nothing like receiving an old-fashioned, handwritten card for your birthday. And that's all Mr. Hamilton wants as the Pearl Harbor veteran turns 97 years old.

His birthday is June 2nd.

"Yes, that's what I want," Hamilton said.

96-year-old Horace Hamilton is not only a World War two veteran- he's a pearl harbor survivor.

He was only 17 years old when he joined the navy and when Pearl Harbor was bombed.

He was aboard the USS Phoenix when the surprise attack from Japan occurred.

Hamilton served for a total of four years.

He's been decorated and honored with countless awards for his service.

Even though Hamilton appreciates the gestures people have made to make his birthday memorable, the pearl harbor veteran prefers a simple celebration- making a mailed birthday card the perfect gift.

"Yes I am modest to a degree, but I still like the attention. I'll admit that but yes I like to be quiet," Hamilton said.

This is the third year Mr. Hamilton is collecting these birthday cards.

The first year he got a few.

The second-year he got 600, so we'll see how many he gets this year.

If you want to send him a card, you can mail it to this address:

Horace Hamilton

P.O. Box 1281

Caldwell, TX 77836

