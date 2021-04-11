PBR bucked into Aggieland for the first time this weekend

COLLEGE STATION, TX — For the first time ever in PBR's history, riders from around the world bucked into Aggieland Friday and Saturday.

The PBR, Professional Bullriders event, hosted 45 riders, representing 6 nations and 3 continents for two days of world-class riding all with eyes set on the very first Aggieland Classic champion buckle.

The event was the first western sports event in Reed Arena in over a decade and first ticketed non-university indoor event since the pandemic began.

Fans poured in from all over to witness what they normally would only see through a TV screen.

"We are very excited. We have been waiting on it. We watch it on TV every time we get a chance. I used to ride a few bulls back in the day," event goer and Caldwell resident Gary Nafegar said.

The 2021 Aggieland Classic is a stop on the million dollar bull team challenge season.