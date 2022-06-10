Parents honor sons name with veterinary endowed scholarship for Blinn college

BRYAN, Texas — A former Blinn College Vet Tech student is helping future generations in veterinary medicine.

A tragic accident took Chase Stone's life in September of 2021. Now, his parents are honoring his memory by creating a scholarship for future Blinn Vet Tech students.

Instructor and Clinical Coordinator for the Blinn Vet Tech Program Jessica Salazar Garza says she worked very closely with Chase.

"I taught Chase when he was a first-year student. I had him in a couple of courses including radiology and clinical pathology," said Garza.

Blinn offers a two-year and three-year blended veterinary medical education. Their cohorts are no bigger than 11 students at a time, which allows them to grow a close relationship.

"They were always out together studying, and it was great to see him interact with everyone, and everyone have a great time. He is such a joy to be around, but overall a great student," said Garza.

Stone's parents would like to share the passion Chase had for veterinary medicine with other aspiring students as they honor their son's memory.

”I know they did this to Chase’s memory alive. Animals and animal care was Chase’s passion and that really shines through when he got to work with these animals closely and his parents knew it, his classmates knew it, and we knew it. That was his passion, so seeing that they were able to set that scholarship up in his name...it makes sure that his memory lives on,” said Garza.

Garza says Chase was a bright light in the program. She looks forward to witnessing the lucky prospective student that gets to share the same passion he has for animals.

New and returning students with a focus in the Vet Tech Program are eligible for the scholarship.