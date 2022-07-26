Over 30 residents picking up pieces after College Station apartment fire

One day after Monday’s devastating apartment fire in College Station, 35 residents are picking up the pieces of their lives and homes.

Apartment management with Holleman Oaks has been working diligently to place all 35 people from over a dozen affected units into new, vacant units across three properties.

The College Station Fire Department did report two minor injuries that did not require hospitalization, regarding one resident saving another as they jumped from a window.

Tonight at 5, 6 and 10 KRHD reporter Rebecca Fiedler will discuss more details on the fire and its effects, as well as help that is needed from the public.