Outdoor activities start back up for Brazos senior citizens

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The pandemic has been especially hard for senior citizens to cope with physical distancing requirements.

But we are starting to see some normalcy, with the return of some programs.

Laughter filled the air as, Katy Peterson, senior services coordinator of the City of College Station, shared a story about being in a sticky situation with the seniors.

"This is just a wonderful opportunity for us, to bring some happiness and joy, and a change of scenery, and have fun," Peterson said.

The group of seniors went one by one, sharing their own experiences of being in a tight spot outside the Bob and Wanda Meyer Senior and Community Center in College Station.

"Good to get back. Get my cholesterol back down, because it raised up over the pandemic because I couldn't exercise as much, or I didn't. Not that I couldn't, I didn't," Linda Sanford, senior said.

"We're very excited. We've been waiting almost a year for this, so it's extremely exciting," Shirley Baker, a senior said.

It's the first-time members of the community center, have been able to get together since the pandemic shut everything down a year ago. The reunion brought a rush of emotions to Norma Teetes.

"It gets me right there because we worried about each other. We prayed for each other. It's just good to know that they made it through," Teetes said.

Grateful to be on sunnier days, enjoying each other's company and some fresh air.

"There's not one. I'm just looking forward to all of it, to be having stuff to do every day if I want to," Linda Sanford, a senior said.

The program is starting with outdoor activities three days a week at Meyer. Two days a week, there are also outdoor activities held at the Lincoln Center.

The mayor is allowing up to 20 seniors per session. It is also not restricted to just registered members.

