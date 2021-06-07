Out-of-district Blinn students can qualify to save over $4,300 in tuition & fees

BRYAN, TX — College students attending Blin College in 2021-2022 will be saving money this coming school year. As students, they will save 43% in tuition and fees compared to other college students attending state universities.

According to data released from the Texas Higher Education's coordination board, out-of-district Blinn students taking 30 credit hours will save over 4,300 hundred dollars in tuition and fees.

The average tuition and fees cost to Texas residents enrolled in 30 credit hours at a public university for the upcoming school year will be just over ten thousand dollars.

"Looking to transfer to a four-year university, means you can earn that bachelor's degree and you can earn your associate degree in a really affordable manner." Richard Bray, communications manager at Blinn College.

In addition to the low tuition and fee costs, Blinn College also offers approximately 300 endowed scholarships available to incoming and returning students studying a wide variety of backgrounds, majors, and experiences.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!