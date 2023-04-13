'Opting out': Brazos Valley mother against having her children take STAAR Exam

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — While STAAR testing begins for most Bryan and College Station ISD students next week, there will also be some in both districts choosing not to take the assessment.

STAAR testing for many students here in Texas has been an important assessment to reach the next grade level but one parent tells us she’s been opting her child out of testing since 2016.

Amy Arredondo is a Brazos Valley mother of 4, she’s highly involved in her children’s education especially when it comes to the state-mandated test known as the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness or STAAR.

“Opting out is kind of… a language that we use it’s not opting out - it’s refusing,” Arredondo said.

But why the refusal?

Well, since 2016 Arredondo says she’s been taking a stand against having her child take any STAAR assessment, saying she it isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution and that every child has a different strength not defined by a single test.

“We can build on those instead of trying to make them feel like they aren’t good enough if they don’t pass this assessment like everybody else in the state and everybody else in their class,” Arredondo said.

According to the Texas Education Agency, House Bill 4545 was passed in 2021, pertaining to not holding a child back in advancing a grade level if they don’t pass the state-mandated exam, while the assessment doesn’t reflect on a student passing or failing a grade level,

15 ABC reached out to both Bryan ISD and College Station ISD for statements about this subject,

In a statement from College Station ISD they said “School districts are required under state law to administer STAAR assessments to students who are present at school during testing windows, and students are required to participate, Students who are present at school but do not participate in testing, will be required to participate in accelerated instruction for 30 hours the following school year in each subject area where they do not perform satisfactorily on the exams.”

While school districts say students have to be required for accelerated instruction, Arredondo said a parent could refuse that as well, and schools can give another alternative as her children have received in the past.

“The schools are really good about giving M.A.P. tests (Measures of Academic Progress) and other district assessments that more accurately measure your child’s ability and knowledge and a baseline level where they are at, how they’re growing and not growing.”

As far as Bryan ISD, we spoke to their Director of Accountability, Research Evaluation, and Assessment and she said STAAR is just one factor but not the only one they consider when passing a student.

“As long as they take an alternative assessment they can get their diploma. We do not use the STAAR assessment to promote or retain students, we will consider that in conjunction with all the other information and data we have about a student.” Said Jill Morris, Director of Accountability, Research Evaluation, and Assessment – Bryan ISD.

According to both districts they have reported a 99% participation rate for the exams to pass the district’s accountability rating. The percentage of students not participating in STAAR that it is so minimal that it will have no affect over the districts.

For more information over Opting children out of standardized tests can be found here: Opting Out of Standardized Tests February 2022 (tasb.org)

For more information about House Bill 4545 can be found here:

House Bill 4545 Implementation Overview | Texas Education Agency