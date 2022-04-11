Operation Safe Shield fundraising for police officers, hosting event April 14

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Operation Safe Shield is hosting a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at Century Square.

The newly established nonprofit is bringing local law enforcement agencies and organizations together to share their initiatives with the community.

Operation Safe Shield is just one of many law enforcement-related initiatives hosted in Bryan-College Station throughout the year.

Operation Safe Shield is the newest non-profit in the community with a goal to raise money to upgrade police vehicles with bullet-proof windshields, door panels, and seats.

”This will protect the officer in all different directions," said Faye Lane, board of directors for Operation Safe Shield.

"The objective also gives the officer more support mentally and emotionally because now he knows that he’s more secure in his vehicle and also the family, they know their loved one’s going to come home at night,”

Operation Safe Shield will host their first charity event this month on April 14.

You can support their initiative at the Brazos County Expo Fair with a silent auction, raffle and much more.

Visit here to purchase a ticket.