One person pronounced dead after early morning shooting in Bryan

BRYAN, TX — According to the Bryan Police Department, a person has been pronounced dead from what appears to be an isolated incident shooting.

Around 5:20 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Ennis, on reports of a shooting. At the time of this publication, Bryan PD is stating it appears the suspect and victim knew each other. However, this investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have reportedly been made at this time.