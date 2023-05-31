One person is dead after boiler explosion at Franklin power plant

FRANKLIN, Texas — One person is dead after a boiler exploded at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

A company spokesperson said it happened while commissioning a new auxiliary boiler.

They said an on-site team called 9-1-1.

Robertson County Emergency Management responded to the scene.

The spokesperson said all other contractors are accounted for and there are no other known injuries at this time.

In a release to 15ABC, the spokesperson said "Our sincerest thoughts and prayers are with the families of those impacted by this unfortunate event, and we would like to thank the local first responders for their quick response and efforts to render aid."

"Luminant will continue to work closely with the contractor's employer and state and federal regulators to investigate the cause of this event."

The plant is continuing to operate and is generating electricity.