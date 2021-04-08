One person dead after three-vehicle crash in Robertson County

One person is dead after a deadly three-vehicle crash in Robertson County.

Around 5:06 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, DPS Troopers were called out to a deadly crash involving three vehicles on US 190 and Lakeway Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2013 Honda passenger car was stopped at the intersection of Lakeway Drive and US 190. The Honda failed to yield the right of way to a 2015 Nissan pickup truck that was traveling north on US 190.

The two vehicles collided and went into the southbound lanes on US 190. That's when a 2015 Ford pickup traveling south on US 190 "took evasive action" to avoid the collision, went off the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver of the Honda, 30-year-old Jonathan Crawford of Bryan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Bryan. Their condition was not released.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Bryan. Their condition was not released.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.