One arrested in Brazos Valley for kidnapping, vehicle theft police say

Authorities in the Brazos Valley responded to kidnapping and vehicle theft Wednesday evening.

The Brenham Police Department said Officer Connor Caskey responded around 5:40 p.m. to the 800 block of Gayhill Street in reference to a possible kidnapping. Police were informed that 25-year-old Alineicia Ewing of Brenham, took the vehicle of a man without his consent while another passenger was present in the vehicle.

WCSO

The suspect refused to let the second passenger exit, and the passenger was able to briefly communicate by cellphone with Brenham Officers. Police were able to obtain a general location via ping of the passenger who showed to be in the area of Bryan/College Station, said Brenham police spokesperson Christi Korth.

Brenham police made contact with Brazos County with information regarding the victim and the vehicle's license plate. The suspect then stopped at a Walmart in Bryan, where the passenger was able to make contact with an employee and separate herself from the suspect.

"Bryan Officers responded to Walmart and made contact with Victim #2," said Korth. "Deputies for the Brazos County Sheriff’s Department were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to effect a traffic stop on it."

The suspect disregarded the deputies' emergency lights and initiated a pursuit. Blinn officers, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, and Brenham police all joined the pursuit, as the suspect first traveled on Highway 60 towards Lyons and then southbound on highway 36 towards Washington County.

Authorities were able to deploy a spike strip, which slowly deflated all four tires of the vehicle as it passed FM 390. The vehicle then came to a stop on Highway 36 in the area of Walls Legion Road.

Ewing was taken into custody for kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at approximately 7 p.m.