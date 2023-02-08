Watch Now
Officer-involved shooting reported while serving warrant: College Station police

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:56 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 10:56:45-05

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting.

Around 6 a.m. this morning, officers were serving a search warrant in the 900 Block of Spring Loop Drive, according to the College Station Police Department.

Police said while serving the warrant, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

No further details - including what, if any, injuries have been reported.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Police do not believe this incident poses any danger to the public.

A press conference is scheduled for later today outside Texas A&M University.

