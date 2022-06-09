'Not true': Texas A&M shuts down rumors of a massive on-campus Buc-ee's

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Well, you know how the saying goes... some things are just too good to be true!

Texas A&M University is now officially shutting down rumors that a literal full-sized Buc-ee's is being built inside its campus.

"It's not an entire store," said Kelly Brown, associate vice president of Texas A&M's Division of Marketing and Communications.

"It will have some merchandise, but plans are still very much preliminary. It will not be a rest stop, nor will it have a gas station."

The viral TikTok sparked just hours after the university announced that Aggie-alum and Buc-ee's CEO, Arch "Beaver" Aplin, had donated $50 million to the campus.

The donation, however, is set to go towards a new educational facility dubbed "The Aplin Center" - featuring both classrooms and an event center.

The Aplin Center will offer all Aggies, regardless of their major, a variety of real-life training experience in hospitality, retail studies and food product development.

The facility is set to be built across the street from the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, directly at the intersection of Wellborn Road and the Aggie pedestrian tunnel.

“When Beaver Aplin does something, it’s never halfway!” said Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp.

"This is an awesome gift that will position Texas A&M to become the top hospitality program in the nation."

Officials said no construction timeline has been set as they're still in the preliminary process of creating concept art, hiring and other needed steps.

Despite shutting down this rumor, Brown still confirmed that "co-branded items" are "likely" to be sold at said facility.

However, the details are still being worked out.