Noon Lions Club hosts 'I love America Celebration'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On the day of this country's Independence residents of College Station gather at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum to celebrate together.

For some this day is special.

”I’m an immigrant and the fourth of July is especially personal to me,” said Esther Miranda, I Love America 2022 event chair for Noon Lions Club.

The event provided the community with food truck vendors, free eye exams, and plenty of activities for the kids. It’s also the one time of the year the George Bush museum allows free entry for all guests.

”It’s the fourth of July celebration of America's independence what better way to spend a fourth of July than a presidential library with a great volunteer organization,” said Warren Finch, Director of George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

Organizers say the annual I love America event experienced a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic but are now happy to see its return.

“It’s been two years since we had this celebration here with the lions club and it was a long two years,” said Finch.

“But we’re talking without our masks on today which is a huge blessing,” said Miranda.

Esther Miranda with noon lions club says she looks forward to continuing to bring people together.

"For anyone who considers themselves an American. This is a holiday for families and friends to come together,” said Miranda.