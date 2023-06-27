Non-profit replaces former local nursing home with new facility to help those aged out of foster care

Unlimited Potential is an organization that helps individuals who have aged out of the foster care system from 18 to 25-years-old. Soon, they will have additional facility in College Station.

Currently, the Bryan location for unlimited potential is an office space. The new College Station location will have four to six homes for clients. Alexandra Anderson, a case manager, said it will allow young clients to get a feel for real world responsibilities like paying bills, retaining employment, and living independently.

"It will be so beneficial to have a facility hat would help the transition go a lot smoother to teach them what they need to know," Anderson said.

She said it will also help her get to know clients on a more personal level and set a foundation of trust.

"It will make our job a lot easier working along side with them because it would be less drastic than getting them out of a zone that's like constant panic and helping them to be like, okay, it's not the end of the world, let's address this again and try again. I have so much worth, I can do this," Anderson said.

Kelyn Wardlaw, the Executive Director, says the non-profit's goal is to have one home dedicated to emergency intake, and the others will be a place where clients can live, learn, and grow together.

"We're well into the planning and architecture and development phase, so that's what we're currently doing is finalizing all of our plans and then beginning to look at starting to break ground later this year or early next year," Wardlaw said.