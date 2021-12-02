No shortage of job opportunities in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station was named one of the best college cities in the country.

Wallet hub looked at several factors including cost of living, tuition, and job opportunities.

Finding a job as a college student is not always an easy task, but for Paris Frere, she found it to be easy in college station.

"It could either be really hard or really easy because a lot of people are either going home or here, I didn’t have a hard time, but I also had a lot of serving experience,” said Frere, an A&M student and part-time server at Luigi's.

College students play a vital role in not only filling these positions but also creating them as well.

And the Texas Workforce Commission says there’s plenty of opportunities.

"Literally hundreds and they're in all sorts of fields, I spoke with a daycare today they’re hiring for part-time positions, and they would really like to bring in some of the A&M students,” said Nathaniel Muir, with Texas Workforce Commission.

Since the pandemic, the need to fill open positions has been greater than ever before.

"It’s pretty dire, we’re coming out of the pandemic so we’re trying to recover but places were hit pretty hard and there’s still that uncertainty, so people are slowly trying to get back into the workforce,” said Muir.

Although there are many employers looking to fill positions like Luigi's. The local unemployment rate has dropped to 4.2 percent. Muir shared this is not back to what it was prior to the pandemic, but it is progress.

"They’re there if you want to look for it, I mean if you’re willing to put in the work to go to interviews to actually care about what you’re doing and to show up to work every day, on time, do your job and not cut corners, there’s an opportunity here,” said Frere.

If you’re looking for work, the TWC is hosting a job fair on Dec. 8.