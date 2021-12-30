Newly signed Aggie named National High School Quarterback of the Year

Texas A&M signee Conner Weigman, a senior quarterback at Bridgeland High School in Cypress, is the National High School Quarterback of the Year.

The National Quarterback Club made the announcement on Thursday. Weigman's award will be presented at the 2021 National Quarterback Club Awards Dinner and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Feb. 26.

“This year, competition was incredible as players and coaches all across the nation took back to the fields on Friday nights,” said Don Kile, president of the National Quarterback Club. “Players across that country continued to prove that the high school sector is rich with talent, drive, and commitment.”

According to the National Quarterback Club, Weigman is also a baseball standout and will play both sports at Texas A&M as he begins his freshman year in spring.

“This young man serves as a fine example of everything that is right about high school football,” said Kile. “We are looking forward to watching what he accomplishes on and off the field for years to come. To honor his phenomenal high school career, we’re pleased to host this outstanding celebration.”

