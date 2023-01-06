New Year – New addition to Rudder High School in Bryan ISD as part of 2020 bond

BRYAN, Texas — New year, new semester, and a whole new section of Rudder High School to ring in 2023.

Students were introduced to the face lift Thursday morning after being blocked from construction since Spring of 2022.

The principal of Rudder High School said it was received with positive reception.

“They really liked the modern look of the halls, the catwalk and, the lighting - so they were all very excited.” Explained Rachel Layton, Principal of Rudder High School.

As part of a 2020 bond for Bryan ISD, the new wing adds 14 classrooms to campus along with an additional stairwell, bathrooms, and water fountains.

In Room 2613 you’ll find Coach Kyle Brown who was excited to move into a brand new classroom saying it’s not just for him, but for his students to enjoy.

“I’m excited for them, these students deserve the best of the best regardless of who they are – they’re here to learn they need the best learning environment, they need the best equipment, they need the best teachers – this is just a staple.” Said Brown, English III teacher and Basketball Coach.

One Rudder Junior said her, and her class get the opportunity to pass this down to Rangers of the future.

“I feel very excited and happy for my teacher Coach Brown to have a new classroom and not only for our students but for future students to come in this new building and learn,” Said Rudder Junior, Lexi Gelacio.

From current students to alumni – 2022 Graduate, Marcus Heard, said he was there for the groundbreaking last year and was glad to be a part of this project when he was a student.

“It’s nice, I’m a little jealous they get to experience something I was a part of, but I’m glad I [helped in laying] the foundation for what is to come for Rudder and the future.” Said Rudder Alumnus, Marcus Heard (Class of ’22).

The project eliminated 7 of the campus’ portable buildings and the remaining 3 have been renovated for the school’s barber and cosmetology programs and still are laying the finishing touches to the exterior of the building.