New website created to register for COVID-19 vaccine at Brazos Center

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — On March 5, the Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub announced they will be moving away from maintaining a waiting list for vaccinations.

To help create maximum transparency, individuals will now be given direct access to their scheduling software.

According to their press release, their previously existing waiting list closed on March 4. Now, all remaining people on said list, who were either in 1A or 1B, should have received an email on March 5, offering them the opportunity to sign up for an appointment next week.

Going forward, all appointments will be directly scheduled through the newly established Vaccination Hub website, available right here.

At the time of this publication, the site is live but filled with information about Hub operations only.

Available appointments will go live on Monday, March 8 at 10 A.M. and can be made in English and Spanish.

Following this launch week, the Hub website will post available appointments on Fridays at 10:00 am.

On that note, the Hub leadership team wanted to remind the public the number of appointments available every week will be dependent upon the allocation of vaccines to the Hub by the State of Texas.

"Remember…our mission is 'getting a shot in everyone’s arm who wants one’", they wrote in closing, a popularized term by Coordinator Jim Stewart.

