New Texas A&M System Center working on plans for Downtown Fort Worth

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Government and business leaders from Fort Worth and Texas A&M University System officials are working on plans to build a new downtown research campus.

The goal of the hub is to spur business and job growth in one of the busiest cities in North Texas.

The new research center will host conferences and will house professional, technical and university courses offered by Texas A&M School of Law, Tarleton State University, Texas A&M University and the Texas A&M Health Science Center.

The innovation center and new education building form the new campus and with a new Law School at 1515 Commerce Street.

“The A&M System is making a Texas-sized commitment to Fort Worth,” Chancellor John Sharp said. “Welcome to Aggieland North.”

A memorandum that outlines aspirations for the campus was signed by representatives of the A&M System, the city, Tarrant County and Fort Worth.

Leaders are hoping the university strengthens the area's industrial and employment base.

Discussions include programs in emergency response communication, medical technologies, advanced manufacturing, nutrition, biotechnology, medical laboratory science and nursing.

Alcon, AT&T, Bell, Elbit Systems of America, Lockheed Martin and Philips are interested in collaborating in certain research areas.

System agencies involved would be Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas A&M AgriLife Research, and the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

Parts of the plan also need approval from the Fort Worth City Council and Tarrant County Court of Commissioners.