New restaurants in Bryan, College Station, offering a variety of cuisines

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A culture of cuisines where you can sample eats from all around the world right here in Bryan and College Station.

There are many new restaurants in town offering a selection of dishes.

“Bringing these different flavors together, when it comes out on the plate, you’re going ‘wow, what’s that?,’ says Tom Kenney, Owner, Le Petit Cochon. “When you come, you’re getting something here you’re not getting anywhere else in town.”

Owner of 1860 Italia Johnny Poche says this restaurant and its recipes are unique because it tells a story of how backgrounds came together to bring people together.

“It had to be more that just a little French bistro,” says Johnny Poché, Owner and Chef, 1860 Italia. “Heavy French menu, but it lends to where Reggie comes in from the South. Everything that we put out there, the pork chop that Reggie has created here is unbelievable, but it couldn’t have been that good unless there was a story on how it got that good.”

While chef Reggie Monzingo’s recipes run through deep history, he has a special dessert up his sleeve.

"A flourless chocolate cake. It’s nice, decadent dark chocolate. Not a lot of sugar. It’s actually really good for you. Topped with our Chantilly cream and fresh fruit. It’s really heavy. Like this piece, it’s a shareable dessert.”

The city of College Station has been booming in the entertainment and restaurant industry this year alone with over three dozen new establishments.

“We have quite a variety of cuisine here,” says Stacey Vasquez, Economic Development Coordinator, City of College Station. “Also, we’ve had some Mediterranean restaurants open up recently, Nick the Greek will be opening up two locations soon, we’re getting a couple of new brunch places. Lots of exciting things going on.”

Chef Soon Park and Chef Tai Lee opened Kanji Sushi in Bryan one week ago.

The restaurant embodies an upscale atmosphere with affordable Japanese selections.

“Chef Soon composed a lot of the Japanese essentials with some of the modern technique and modern ingredients from the western side as well and making a perfect fuse between the two continents basically and mingling right on the little morsels of fun as I call it,” says Chef Tai Lee, Kanji Sushi.

Tom Kenney said having restaurants deeply rooted in the community can attract prospective workers.

“We have to be open-minded in our industry,” says Kenney. “We want people to come in and see ‘I can have an impact.’ That’s why this helps and all that we bring young people into our industry.”

You can find a list of these new restaurants here.