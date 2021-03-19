New multimillion-dollar roadway project promises safety for Brazos Valley drivers

BRAZOS COUNTY — A safety barrier project is currently taking place on Hwy 6 in Robertson County. It's currently part one out of a three-part project, planning to improve the safety of local highways.

”What a raise barrier cable does, is if two cars are traveling in the same way it prevents head-on collisions,” said Bob Colwell, public information officer for TxDOT.

According to TxDOT, this is one part of a 4.5-million-dollar installation project to ensure the safety of travelers

The other locations where installations will take place are on US 290 in Washington County and US 79 in Milam County.

“The money comes from the state, at TXDOT, we have a transportation commission and they set aside the money to all our 25 districts,” Colwell explained to 25 News.

These cables will be placed on one side or the other going north and southbound from Hearne to the Falls county line. Drivers can now feel a little safer on the road.

This year-long project is expected to finish in February of 2022.

Although there is a large grassy area in the center of the highway, it appears cars are still accidentally crossing over. Once the project is completely done, these cable wires will be able to withhold vehicles from getting to the opposite side.

”Yes, they can come across from one side and the cable would catch them on the other side, so you always have cable on one side or the other,” said Phillip Hopper, foreman for Fox Enterprises.“The engineer will come out, basically inspect the ground and tell you which side to put the cable on,”

Many fatalities and crashes have occurred in this area, the construction workers shared they have already seen two on-site.

”I think the percentage is like 96%, of lives being saved from hitting the oncoming traffic.” said Nathan Weilnau, employee for Gratiot construction.

Travelers are happy to see state and federal funds going towards projects that will save lives

”I think that safety is of the utmost importance and if they'll actually save lives in doing that, then more power to them, glad to see them using money in the right ways,” said Michael Holton, Hwy 6 traveler.

Throughout the installation of the raised barrier cables, the highway will not be redirecting traffic as the construction workers are working in the center median of Hwy 6.