New local non-profit hosting event, helping trauma survivors

BRYAN, Texas — The trailer is helping keep together the items needed for a new local non-profit making it’s way to the Brazos Valley. It is filled with clothing racks, totes, boxes, and more.

The Different Day Foundation is hosting a meet and greet at the Stella Hotel in Bryan on Wednesday night.

Marcy Bartula, its CEO, believes that the public donating clothes is the first step towards recovery for survivors in the area.

“So you can kind of see what our program is about, who we are, and how we are coming to the community, and fill in some gaps," Bartula said. "We want to make sure that they have dignity back at every turn in our program."

Brandi Lampo is helping get it all ready for Wednesday's event. She plays a major role in the organization and making it different than other support groups.

“There is no equine assistant therapy close," said Lampo, an equine therapist and the foundation's operations director.

Horses are soothing and help with anxiety, according to Lampo. She says having these gentle giants in the area is all part of the healing process.

“To teach the girls how to trust again and that connection with something that you have to otherwise earn it," she said.

Although there several volunteers, Rose is a survivor leader and hopes to assist the survivors in ways others might not be able to. She relates to them and says that will be beneficial when forming a deeper connection with them.

“I have seen different programs, different places, and I have personally been able to see what works and what doesn’t," Rose said. "So in helping Marcy build this program, I can specifically say that this is, I mean nothing’s perfect, but it is definitely tailored towards what can specially help survivor."

Providing free clothes and equine therapy to survivors is just the beginning for the Different Day Foundation. Marcy says there will be residential housing, gainful employment, and valuable life skills learned while in the program.

