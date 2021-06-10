New little league baseball academy coming to Bryan, valued at $1.8 million

BRYAN, TX — With the recent arrival of Coach Schlossnagle, some might say Aggieland is destined to become the baseball capital of Texas one day.

Well, through a little help from the City of Bryan... that day may be coming even sooner!

On June 8, the Council approved a ground lease between the City of Bryan and the Bryan Business Council, Inc., (BBC).

The one acre of city-owned land is located adjacent to Travis Field at Travis Bryan Midtown Park and will be used for the development of a D-BAT Aggieland facility.

City staff noted in the agenda, that they believe this public-private partnership will generate increased brand recognition and exposure for Travis Park Fields at Midtown Park.

They also expressed their ambition for this park to become a world-class sports destination venue, bringing in ball players from all over the world to showcase their skills.

This 13,128 square ft facility is set to enter a 20-year lease between D-BAT Aggieland and the BBC. Entering this lease will require D-Bat Aggieland to also commit to designing

and constructing two additional ball fields adjacent to their facilities.

At the time of this publication, the facility is set to also receive necessary financing, subject to City Council approval of the ground lease. The BBC has reportedly submitted all construction plans on the property for development review and approval by the City.

The BBC is currently finalizing a construction contract, with a "start of construction" target date of mid-June 2021.

During this term, the lessee will pay the lessor $1 per year.

Additionally, all buildings, improvement, and fixtures (except furniture and trade fixtures) become Lessor's property when Lease terminates; Lessee is required to maintain the property in a good state of appearance and repair at Lessee's own expense; and Assignment of the Lease requires the prior, written consent of the other Party and such consent shall not unreasonably be withheld or delayed.

Finally, City staff estimates the project to generate approximately $25,000 per year in direct, combined (property and sales) tax revenue to Bryan.

D.Bat currently operates 37 different franchise locations across the state of Texas, with other locations including states such as Kansas, Georgia, and Colorado.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”