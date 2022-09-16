New library computers give Caldwell residents new opportunities for learning

CALDWELL, Texas — In 2022, it might seem like everyone knows how to use the internet, and everyone has access to the educational tools that they need. But, it’s trickier than that for a lot of people.

At the Caldwell Civic Center, the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library has new resources for offering ESL, GED and computer literacy classes due to a donation of 13 newly refurbished desktop computers.

Public libraries do more for their communities than just offer books. For the past few years, Caldwell’s public library has done its best to offer classes to adults that can be crucial for entering the professional world.

But prior to this summer, the library only had about five laptops and space for a handful of people to attend. ESL and GED courses had not been available in-person - until now.

“Both ESL and GED programs have software that’s catered just for those students," said Heidi Frazier, program coordinator for the library. "So now that software can be introduced in the class and students can learn how to use it. The instructors are teaching right there in the moment.”

The refurbished computers were donated to the library through the Brazos Valley Council of Governments [BVCOG] and Region 6, a new partnership started just over the summer, with ESL and GED teachers facilitated through Region 6.

The Caldwell Civic Center has also offered up its space so that the computers can be easily stored and moved as part of a mobile classroom.

Anyone interested in taking any of these classes can contact the Harrie P Woodson Memorial Library. Classes are free for all to attend.