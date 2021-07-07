New fiber-optic broadband company coming to Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, TX — MetroNet is bringing fiber-optic broadband internet to the Aggieland community, with up to 10 Gigabit speeds to businesses and residents.

For years, the main provider of internet, phone and cable service for the B/CS community has been the company Suddenlink. Now, Indiana-based business MetroNet has announced its premier in College Station and Bryan, as a new option for many Brazos County residents.

“It obviously takes time to sort of build out the network and all of those things," said Brian Piscacek, assistant to College Station's city manager. "Ultimately for our residents and businesses, it’s going to create a second option, if you’re maybe not happy with the provider you have currently, or if there’s a better deal out there... We think competition is a good thing for the city.”

MetroNet will be offering the community what’s known as fiber optic broadband, which services televisions, phones, and computers.

“What we’re doing is we’re coming in and bringing in brand new infrastructure, at no cost to the citizens of College Station, nor Bryan," explained Kathy Scheller, director of government relations for MetroNet. "And what we’re doing is we’re bringing in a true fiber-optic connection, a true fiber optic line, into every business and every home that wants it. What that means is, the broadband speeds we are going to be able to provide are world-class.”

Scheller noted that it may take time for the company to reach Brazos county’s more rural communities, but such a feat she believes is possible.

“We’re always looking for expansion," she said. "Because if you think about it, once we come in to Bryan/College Station, our infrastructure will be there. So if there are opportunities for us to expand our footprint, we’re always open to talking about that, and doing the evaluation to do so.”

MetroNet will establish a physical office space in the local area, and the company aims to service the cities of Bryan and College Station starting in the fall of next year.

