New entertainment is coming to Kyle Field and Reed Arena, Texas A&M confirms

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Well, pretty soon Aggies looking for some live concert fun... won't have to look very far.

Texas A&M has announced they've hired Los Angeles-based, ASM Global, branded as, 'the world's leading producer of live entertainment experiences'.

The live entertainment producers are looking to bring some added fun and excitement to Texas A&M athletic events.

“Kyle Field and Reed Arena are both amazing venues, and our partnership with Texas A&M will allow us to showcase them as premiere destinations for live music fans across Central Texas.” shared ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension in a news release.

The Brazos Valley and surrounding communities will benefit from the expanded entertainment offerings, including a robust schedule of live music, family entertainment, esports tournaments, and other unique programming.

ASM Global will also be developing an exclusive Texas A&M “Event Experience Team” to support in all aspects of live entertainment at the facilities.

At the time of this publication, Kyle Field is currently the fourth-largest stadium in America and holds 103,000 seats. Reed Area, also home to Texas A&M athletics, holds 13,000.

“We have already received tremendous feedback from the live-entertainment community about these two amazing venues...” said ASM Global’s Vice President of Content Development Dana DuFine in a news release.

“The artist community is looking forward to having a chance to play these great venues, and we know that the university and Bryan-College Station communities are ready for great shows!” she added.

