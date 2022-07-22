New COVID-19 vaccine Novavax being produced in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — All eyes are on the Brazos Valley as a new vaccine becomes the fourth addition to the already produced line of Coronavirus prevention.

Health experts are already saying why this vaccine should be very effective.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies located in The Bio Corridor of Bryan/College Station is fast at work preparing the nation’s next vaccine, Novavax.

Mary Parrish with The Brazos County Health Department said this one may stand out from the rest.

“Because it is protein-based, those types of vaccines typically have a longer life in the immune system and also this vaccine has special ingredients in it to help create a stronger and more rapid response," said Parrish.

Novavax is weeks away from having millions of doses shipped across the country.

Parrish said however The Brazos Valley will likely not see the vaccine right away.

“It is important to remember that just because it is being developed and created here doesn’t mean that we get first dibs," said Parrish. "Those vaccines are going to go to areas where it’s the highest priorities and where people want them the most.”

A post-doctoral student said while he believes that a new vaccine helps the market, there need to be ones that are variant-specific.

“I think it is a good idea, but mostly I think we have to find a new vaccine for the new variant that is spreading more and more," said Akin Aydogin.

“We are expecting that most health departments will have it by late august," said Parrish.