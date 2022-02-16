New clues emerge in the mystery of human skull found in abandoned Texas house

CAMERON, Texas — An update has emerged in the case of the mystery skull found in an abandoned Cameron residence. Researchers believe they may know more about the skull’s origin, and what kind of person the bones belonged to.

A human skull, located last month by Milam County law enforcement, was recently sent in for forensic analysis at Texas State University’s Forensic Anthropology Center.

Though investigators and forensic scientists still haven’t confirmed whether the deceased individual met with foul play, the evidence seems to better indicate the skull may have been a medical specimen. The deceased was determined to be an adult Asian male.

“I think everybody’s leaning towards it being something for medical students," said Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. "[The researchers] said that between 1985 and 2008, Asia was one of the only places where they were selling full skeletons to people.”

The skull is now being sent to Arizona State University for DNA testing. Sheriff Clore expressed that he isn’t sure how the department will proceed, even if the deceased is determined to be a medical specimen. He may consider reaching out to an entity with international reach and resources, like the FBI, to see if the skull ought to be returned to a foreign country of origin.

Investigators with Milam County are still trying to find out more information on the last person who lived in the abandoned house where the skull was discovered last month. Anyone with information on this case can contact the Milam County Sheriff's Office at 254-697-7033.