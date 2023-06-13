New campground and RV park open in the Brazos Valley, just in time for summer

BRYAN, Texas — Anyone wanting to kick back, relax, and unwind, can check out the Bryan College Station KOA. This campground and RV park is perfect for community members and visitors.

One KOA member, Stacey Burns, told 15ABC that the on-site store has everything campers may need for short or longer trips. Burns said he has an RV and having supplies nearby is important, so he doesn't have to leave the campground and disconnect it.

"Most of the time at other RV parks, the stores are rather small, so the items are rather limited that you can get inside, whereas here they offer a wider range of things," Burns said.

Sairoj Maknojia, the KOA Holiday Owner and General Manger for the BCS location, said that after 15 years in the corporate world, she's nervously excited for this next business venture.

Maknojia also said she loves to camp and hopes this is a home away from home for all guests.

"We have 115 sites, two fully stocked cabins, and we have a swimming pool for the kids, it lights up at night, so it's very pretty — and a K-9 park if you have a furry baby like we do," Maknojia said.

Burns said he's enjoying his "me-time" at this unique feature and addition in the Brazos Valley.

"Just try it out, I think everybody has to kind of do the fill out process and see what the new things are in town," Burns said.

There is more information about the Bryan College Station KOA Holiday and how to book reservations available here.