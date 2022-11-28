New assistant director of security at Bryan ISD looks to face safety head on

BRYAN, TEXAS — School security is a job many people are placing under a microscope after recent mass shootings like at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

“They're the next generation, we need to protect them,” Richard Himmel, the assistant director of safety and security at Bryan ISD explained.

“They need to be safe, they need to feel safe and their parents need to feel safe when they're dropping them off at the bus stop or at the school.”

In Uvalde, parents and community members mourn.

“It was devastating,” Himmel said. “As a law enforcement officer, I’m devastated when something like that happens.”

He worked in law enforcement for 27 years before retiring and moving to Texas from California.

“Wasn't ready for a rocking chair just yet,” he said laughing.

His neighbor in College Station saw the job posting at Bryan ISD to handle security and immediately thought of him for the job - giving him the opportunity to bring his skills to the school.

“We have to deal with it, we have to prepare for it,” he responded when asked about potentially dangerous incidents.

“We have to prevent it and learn how to respond to it.”

He said there are other threats to schools than just shootings, too, like drugs getting into the hands of students on campus.

“As a father, my biggest fear would be if someone would try and give [a fentanyl pill] to my child,” Himmel said.

No matter the situation, Himmel says he’s excited about this new journey ahead.

“I am so looking forward to immersing myself in this environment and becoming part of it and doing my part to make sure that our communities' schools are safe,” Himmel said.