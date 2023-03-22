'Never Forget Garden' in Brazos Valley breaks ground on Veterans plaza

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Remembering and honoring the Veteran population in the Brazos Valley is just one part of the 'Never Forget Garden' Veterans Memorial dedication.

Located in the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial, the Never Forget Garden officially broke ground earlier this afternoon.

Coming soon, a seven foot granite monument will be the designated spot for the tomb of the unknown soldier in the plaza.

“These statues out here are wonderful,” said Sherry Fisk, Never Forget Garden.

“This is supposed to tie them all in and be a place where people can come and contemplate that we’re so fortunate to have the ones that did make it home — but realize that there are those that did not.”

The plaza will be a way of remembering the missing and unknown service members throughout the country.

“They sacrificed not only their lives, but their identities — and they are buried in places all over the world, so this is our opportunity here in our community, and we’re so blessed because the Brazos Valley is fantastic in their willingness to support veterans,” Frisk said.

Around the plaza, engraved bricks will line the granite monument with a laurel wreath, a granite star, and two pedestals recognizing donors.

Anyone can help make the overall vision come true by donating bricks.

“Inside the plaza, all around the border inside, we have eight by eight inch bricks and four by eight inch bricks that people can donate — so we’re hoping they will chip in,” Frisk said.

"To keep this thing going.”

The 21 by 30 foot plaza is set to be complete later this year.