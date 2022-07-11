COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A five-year-old boy was rescued Saturday afternoon from a near-drowning at the Adamson Lagoon pool in College Station.

Lifeguards and paramedics resuscitated him, and the child was taken to a hospital for treatment. This event caused the temporary closure of all city pools on Sunday.

“Always keep an eye on the babies, kids, even teenagers, because you never know," said Stephanie Gomez, a visitor to the water park on Monday after the incident. "... Even if it’s not even your kids, keep an eye on them. You never know. Just be safe.”

Gomez said she takes her infant baby brother to Adamson Lagoon often. And even knowing there are lifeguards on duty, she still keeps her eyes fixed on the children in her care.

“They can get hurt while running and you have to tell them [to] slow down," she said. "You could hit someone and they could be close to the pool."

The College Station Fire Department offers swimming safety tips online. They note that adults should always be watching their children swim, and should remove distractions like cellphones.

Children who are particularly small and young ought to wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation devices, as opposed to just water wings or inner tubes.

KRHD reached out to the city of College Station to ask further questions, but city staff was unable to provide any statement before the end of the day Monday.