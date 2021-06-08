Navasota River overflow raising concerns

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Days of heavy rain have pushed water from the Navasota River into neighboring properties.

"When you have that kind of rain, and that kind of runoff on soil that's already saturated, you're going to have rivers that swell," Matt Phillips, legislative and government affairs manager, Brazos River Authority said.

Brazos River Authority recommends people move livestock and anything else at risk of damage to higher grounds.

The authority also warns people before they hold any flow events.

"The releases that we make do not make flooding worse and the reason for that is- when we have flow events, all we do is mirror mother nature," Phillips said.

Some people blame the reservoir for the flooding, but BRA says the data proves that is not the reason.

"We pass out what is coming in. So, we have gages above the reservoir and below them and as the gage above the reservoir tells us X amount is coming in, we pass that same amount out. So, the reservoir ends up mirroring what the river would do if the lake wasn't there to begin with," Phillips said.

BRA also says it is encouraging the Lower Brazos Regional Planning Group to study the Navasota River to come up with solutions for the flooding.

