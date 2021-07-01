Navasota Rattlers reach final four in statewide mascot costume challenge

NAVASOTA, TX — The Navasota Rattlers have made it to the final four in the Dave Campbell's Texas Football Mascot Costume Challenge.

Their next opponent?

Right now, the Navasota Rattlers are up against the Taylor Ducks for a spot in the finals.

The El Paso Jefferson Silver Foxes and the Cypress Woods Wildcats are currently the other two semifinalists remaining.

To vote for your favorite high school mascot in Texas, visit here.

