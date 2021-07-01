Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Navasota Rattlers reach final four in statewide mascot costume challenge

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football
Dave Campbell's Texas Football
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 16:50:46-04

NAVASOTA, TX — The Navasota Rattlers have made it to the final four in the Dave Campbell's Texas Football Mascot Costume Challenge.

Their next opponent?

Right now, the Navasota Rattlers are up against the Taylor Ducks for a spot in the finals.

The El Paso Jefferson Silver Foxes and the Cypress Woods Wildcats are currently the other two semifinalists remaining.

To vote for your favorite high school mascot in Texas, visit here.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.