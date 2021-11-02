Navasota Police: Several suspects wanted in connection to bank robbery

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department is searching for several armed robbery suspects accused of robbing a BBVA Compass Bank located in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue.

Two armed suspects entered the bank, taking an undetermined amount of money, and fled in a 4-door black vehicle believed to be either an Accord or Honda Civic, according to Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt.

No one was injured during the armed robbery.

Chief Myatt said the suspects ran off to a small creak area behind the bank where a "getaway car" was waiting for them. He also stated there is a possibility of a third suspect that acted as the driver of said vehicle.

Both Brule Elementary School and a Navasota ISD administration building went into a soft lockdown for almost an hour after being notified by Navasota PD the bank robbery suspects had fled near the area.

During the lockdown, no one on campus was allowed in or out of the building, and students continued on with their daily classes, according to Chief Myatt.

The soft lockdown has since been rescinded.

Anyone with information on the bank robbery is asked to call the Navasota Police Department at 936-825-6410 or dial 911.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley. If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!