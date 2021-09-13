Navasota Community First United Methodist Church to host blood drive

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Community First United Methodist Church will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, Sept 28.

From 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., interested donors can stop by and give blood.

This blood drive is being done in partnership with the American Red Cross.

Location: Navasota Community First United Methodist Church (616 Holland St. Navasota, Texas 77868)

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

