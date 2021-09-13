Watch
Navasota Community First United Methodist Church to host blood drive

Posted at 11:34 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 12:36:08-04

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Community First United Methodist Church will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, Sept 28.

From 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., interested donors can stop by and give blood.

This blood drive is being done in partnership with the American Red Cross.

Location: Navasota Community First United Methodist Church (616 Holland St. Navasota, Texas 77868)

