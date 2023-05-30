Navasota Citizens University celebrates class of 2023 graduates

NAVASOTA — The 2023 Navasota Citizens University (NCU) class graduated from their seven-week program last week. The 17 participants were presented with their program diplomas by Mayor Bert Miller at the City Council Meeting on May 22.

NCU offered residents the opportunity to try their hand as government finance managers, firefighters, police officers, wastewater operators and other officials. Navasota Citizens University participants got a first-hand look at how government operates and how decisions are made.

“NCU is a chance for residents to have a hands-on, interactive experience hearing from city officials and employees, and exploring facilities,” said Marketing & Communications Director, Bobbie Lehrmann.

“This provides participants with a unique understanding of how their city government works, helps educate residents, and continues the city’s commitment to transparency.”

The seven-week (eight session) program offered interactive "real world" classes that acquainted participants with the inner workings of Navasota City government. The once-a-week classes lasted for approximately two hours and were taught by leaders from City departments.

Students received the opportunity to learn about setting a budget, tour city facilities, go behind the scenes with police officers, run tests on wastewater, and experience the challenges encountered by firefighters as they save lives. They also met with department directors to learn how various departments serve citizens.

The 2023 NCU Class compromised of the following participants: Louis Vidotto, Tonya Britton, Scotty McDonald, Sharon Hudson, Sabrina Killingsworth, Ernest McCraw, Monica Thompson, Jennifer Ramirez, David Ramirez, Alan Phillips, Megan Barcak, James Harris, Michele Steinhauser, Ed Murphy, Michael Medeiros, Greg andersen and Irais Castellon

The City of Navasota looks forward to offering this program again in 2024.