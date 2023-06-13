Navasota Animal Shelter seeking volunteers for Makeover Day

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota’s Animal Shelter is fortunate to be receiving a generous service and donation from Houston Pets Alive and Best Friends who will be helping to assist the Navasota Animal Shelter to get a makeover on Saturday July 22.

The makeover will likely include making some improvements to the kennels, addressing some of the maintenance issues, and trying to get the shelter better set up to do adoptions and have residents on-site in the future.

The City of Navasota and Navasota Police Department are seeking volunteers to assist in this endeavor. They especially anticipate needing help with animal handling and kennel improvements. Volunteers heading up the initiative hope to get all the dogs out of their kennels to go on walks or trips around town with volunteers so they can try to address all the kennel issues at once.



To volunteer and be paw-some, simply show up at the Navasota Animal Shelter at 1607 Nolan St, Navasota, TX 77868 on at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 23.

Anything is paw-sible when we work together so save the date and help some paws in need. We’re hoping for a furry tail ending!