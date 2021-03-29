Narcotics K-9 finds 174 grams of methamphetamines in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, TX — A man has been arrested after Grimes County PD reportedly found 174 grams of methamphetamine.

John Russup has been charged Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, a second-degree felony.

On March 27, Grimes County Patrol Sgt and a K9 Handler conducted a traffic stop on State Hwy 6, just south of FM 2 in Grimes.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office press release, after Russup denied consent to search his vehicle, K9 Tweaker was deployed and marked the vehicle as qualifying for a probable cause search.

Police say the search revealed a large quantity of methamphetamine, later confirmed to weigh about 174 grams.

Russup was arrested and taken into custody following the initial traffic stop.

