Namesake of Texas A&M's school of business dies at 87

Posted at 9:04 PM, Sep 12, 2022
The namesake of Texas A&M's school of business died today at the age of 87.

Lowry Mays was a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M and earned his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering, according to Texas A&M Division of Marketing & Communications. Mays was also the founder and CEO of Clear Channel Communications.

“A really big tree fell in the Aggie forest today,” said John Sharp, chancellor of Texas A&M. “We will never forget what he did for Aggieland.”

The school of business was endowed by Mays in 1996 with a $15 million gift, according to Texas A&M.

"In 2017, the Mays Family Foundation gifted an additional $25 million, the largest single commitment in the business school’s history," said Texas A&M Today. "Both gifts were part of an overall lifetime giving of $47 million."

