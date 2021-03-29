Museum of American GI celebrates 21st anniversary of 'Living History Weekend'

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Brazos County’s Museum of the American G.I. is known for bringing history alive for all military enthusiasts.

Not only is the 'Living History Weekend' another avenue to get up close and personal to catch a glimpse of what some wars were like, but the event also generates crucial funds for the museum.

'Living History Weekend' brings history to life, but your curiosity doesn’t have to end when the tanks leave. The Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday each week.

"This is the largest event of this type in Texas," Leisha Mullins, Museum Director of the Museum of the American G.I. said. "I think this is probably the only place even in the South that you can see a World War I battle and a World War II battle at the same time and vehicles driving."

Mullins, the Museum's Director says the 'Living History Weekend' isn't only about the historic displays and battle reenactments, it also generates money for the museum.

"This event is our largest fundraiser of the year, our 'History in Motion' in the fall and this (Living History Weekend) is our main fundraiser, so it's critical for funding for the entire year. All of our improvements in the museum are based off of donations and people coming through the door," Mullins added.

Once inside, people can experience the history and when they leave they’ll work on preserving the details. Mullins says hosting events like these are crucial to preserving history and says you can't really get a feel of the size of military vehicles or how battles truly sounded within the pages of history books.

"Pictures and books are critical for learning, but we need to now take it to that next level. That's what we can do here to help them bring it to life. They can actually see and experience that history," Mullins said.

Experiencing battle up close, smelling the smoke and feeling the vibrations of cannon fire makes 9-year-old Blake Bland appreciative of the Museum's role in allowing him to witness history otherwise unseen.

"If you don't know about it then no-one will ever teach you about it and you won't know, because school can't really go into detail very much," Bland, an event goer said.

While it's important to hold the event to help raise money, Mullins says it's even more important to have the event so people can get out and learn.

The Museum of the American G.I. is celebrating the 21st anniversary of the 'Living History Weekend'.

Attendees were escorted from the parking lot to where the battle activities were taking place in a WWII 2.5 ton CCKW or a modern HUMVEE.