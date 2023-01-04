Murder suspect leads law enforcement on chase across Brazos County

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Bryan Police Department assisted other agencies in a vehicle pursuit Wednesday involving a suspect connected to a murder investigation in Bastrop County.

The pursuit started near North Earl Rudder Freeway and Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan. It headed southbound on Earl Rudder Freeway until the suspect vehicle crashed near Robert Road in Navasota, closing the highway to traffic for several hours.

Bryan police say when contact was made with the suspect it was apparent they had shot themselves. The driver was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Navasota police are handling the investigation into the crash, while the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office continues to look into the murder case.

25 News has reached out to the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office for more information about the suspect's charges.