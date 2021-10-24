Multiple-vehicle crash in College Station leaves two hospitalized

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A multiple-vehicle crash in College Station has left two people in the hospital.

The crash happened at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Three of the four vehicles involved caught flame, according to the College Station Police Department.

The College Station Fire Department was dispatched to the scene to offer its assistance.

The incident had shut down Texas and Harvey Mitchell for several hours as law enforcement and fire detail responded to the scene.

The entire intersection has since reopened as of 7:30 p.m.

