Multiple arrested post-midnight shooting at College Station apartment: Police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Multiple people have been arrested after gunfire was reported at a College Station apartment complex, police said.

Around 12:16 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting several gunshots heard at The Pearl Apartments, according to the College Station Police Department.

Police said it was later discovered that a large altercation involving multiple individuals had escalated into gunfire.

Upon arrival, police said they found several individuals involved in the altercation, along with a victim who had sustained shrapnel injuries from the gunfire.

Police said the victim was treated at the scene and subsequently released, and no other injuries have been reported at this time.

Further investigation and witness statements have led to the arrests of four individuals.

April Renee Cyrus and Comelia Lashaun Lewis, both of College Station, as well as Nayirah Desha Cross, have been charged with Disorderly Conduct Fighting.

Meanwhile, Carl Rush Bolden has been charged with Disorderly Conduct Gesture.

Police are currently working to identify the shooter and any other individuals involved in the altercation.

Police said additional charges are likely to be filed as the investigation progresses.

An investigation into this case remains ongoing, and anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this incident is urged to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.