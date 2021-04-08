Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County results in one fatality, DPS confirms

HEARNE, TX — KRHD 25 News has confirmed with Brazos DPS that one person has died as a result of a three-vehicle crash on April 7.

This crash occurred on US Highway 6 in Robertson County and involved an overturned vehicle, a pickup truck, and a third vehicle.

It's reported by Brazos DPS this accident occurred just around 5 P.M. at Sadberry Road and forced Highway 6 to be closed down temporarily.

An ongoing investigation, the status of the other people involved is still unknown at this time.

