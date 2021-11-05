Watch
Multi-vehicle crash in Grimes County leaves one hospitalized, airlift required

Posted at 3:36 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 16:47:51-04

IOLA, Texas — A multi-vehicle crash in Iola has left an elderly man hospitalized.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. on FM 244 at Breezewood Drive, according to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

The man's vehicle crashed into a Ford F-150 carrying a camper and he was airlifted into a nearby hospital.

His current status remains unknown.

The driver of the Ford was injured.

